Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Apr. 27, 2022

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Apr. 27, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff May 13, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded April 27, 2022 FEDERAL TAX LIEN BROWN, LINDA C Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $54,052.31 CASE, LANE D Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $17,733.17 CASTRO 1 CONTRACTING CORP Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $10,689.80 DRAIN, COREY Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $27,824.69 GLASBERGEN, ANTOINETTE E Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $86,625.07 PARKER, DAVID E Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $15,421.56 TQ NAILS INC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $31,980.73 WEGMAN, MICHAEL Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $85,394.99 LIEN RELEASE AKWESASNE CONSTRUCTION Favor: USA/IRS ANDREA, ANNIKA T D Favor: USA/IRS ANDREA, ANNIKA T ...

