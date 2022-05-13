Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded May. 6, 2022

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff May 13, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded May 6, 2022         75 NOT PROVIDED APEX PROPERTY OWNER LLC Property Address: 380 JOHN STREET, HENRIETTA NY Lender: COUNTY OF MONROE INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AGENCY Amount: $80,750,000.00 SMITH, BONNIE Property Address: 215 PENHURST ROAD, BRIGHTON NY Lender: CITIZENS BANK NA Amount: $175,200.00 14420 PARKHURST, GREGORY & PARKHURST, GREGORY M Property Address: 3412 LAKE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY ...

