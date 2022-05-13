Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Apr. 27, 2022

May 13, 2022

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded April 27, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY ENSENAT, SANDRA L Appoints: DISANTO, JOHN B JR GARCIA, JESUS A Appoints: RABIDEAU, EMMA A GITSIS, STERGIOS Appoints: GITSIS, NICHOLAS S KRAEMER, MARY JANE Appoints: LAMBIASE, ANN MEYERS, PAULINE M Appoints: MEYERS, PETER M MORTGAGE ASSETS MANAGEMENT LLC Appoints: COMPU-LINK CORPORATION ROSENBERG, JOSHUA Appoints: TIMMONS, BRIAN M  

