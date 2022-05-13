Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Wrongly imprisoned man awarded $6.5 million

Josue Ortiz spent 10 years in prison

By: Bennett Loudon May 13, 2022 0

A federal court jury has awarded $6.5 million in damages to a Buffalo man who spent 10 years in prison for crimes he did not commit. Plaintiff Josue Ortiz was in prison from November 2004 until his release in December 2014 after pleading guilty in the death of two men. Ortiz was arrested in November 2004. Police ...

