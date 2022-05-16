Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Youthful offender: People v. Rivera

Fourth Department – Youthful offender: People v. Rivera

By: Daily Record Staff May 16, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Youthful offender New presentence report – No mitigating circumstances People v. Rivera KA 17-01081 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The defendant was convicted of criminal possession of a weapon and sentenced as a second felony offender based on a prior juvenile offender adjudication. When that was vacated, he was ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo