Monroe County, NY deeds recorded May. 9, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff May 16, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded May 9, 2022          73 NOT PROVIDED AGUGLIA, THEODORE E et ano to SFR3-070 LLC Property Address: 112-114 POST AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12660 Page: 0100 Tax Account: 120.64-3-3 Full Sale Price: $60,000.00 14420 RAMSAY, CAROLYN H to MAHON, AMY J et ano Property Address: 44  HILL ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12659 ...

