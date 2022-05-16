Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Apr. 28, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff May 16, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded April 28, 2022 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT AMERICANNA INC 1712 LAKE ROAD, HAMLIN NY 14464 Favor: WORKERS’ COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Attorney: NYS WORKERS COMPENSATION BOARD Amount: $20,000.00 MEDINA, CATHERINE PO BOX 1362 31 HERON ROAD NORTH, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Favor: HURLBUT LLC Attorney: RYAN J MCDONALD ESQ Amount: $41,272.81 RANDOLPH C CIMINO DBA CIMINO’S ...

