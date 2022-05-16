Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Apr. 28, 2022

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Apr. 28, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff May 16, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded April 28, 2022 FEDERAL TAX LIEN BOWEN, JAMES D Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $2,844.64 FILIMONOV, ALEXEY Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $1,049,940.84 LIEN RELEASE JOHNSON, LATASHA Favor: USA/IRS JONES, BRUCE W Favor: USA/IRS MANIOCI, DAVID Favor: USA/IRS TURF MASTERS LLC Favor: USA/IRS LIEN SATISFIED KILLIAN, LISA Favor: PENFIELD-BEACON HILLS ASSOCIATION INC KILLIAN, LISA Favor: PENFIELD-BEACON HILLS ASSOCIATION INC  

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo