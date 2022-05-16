Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded May. 9, 2022

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded May. 9, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff May 16, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded May 9, 2022           121 NOT PROVIDED HARRIS, ROBERT R & HARRIS, SUZANNE M Property Address: 30 DEERTRACK LANE, BROCKPORT, NY 14420, CLARKSON NY Lender: SUMMIT FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $70,000.00 LARZELERE PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 6710 WEST  ROAD, HENRIETTA NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $450,000.00 ROSLYN CLARENDON, LLC, Property Address: 29 ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo