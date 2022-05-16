Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Apr. 28, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff May 16, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded April 28, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY BALLET, ANN V Appoints: BALLET, CHRISTIAN N BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON Appoints: NEWREZ LLC GONG, MING WEN Appoints: AN, YINGHUA GRAMLICH, JEAN MARY Appoints: GRAMLICH, DAVID LEO PROCK, JAMES Appoints: RABIDEAU, EMMA A PROCK, LAUREN Appoints: RABIDEAU, EMMA A  

