Home / News / New redistricting lawsuit challenges NY Assembly maps

New redistricting lawsuit challenges NY Assembly maps

By: The Associated Press May 16, 2022 0

A new lawsuit is attempting to throw out new political maps setting the boundaries of New York state Assembly districts, a challenge that comes amid a broader legal battle over the state's redistricting. The lawsuit filed Sunday by a bipartisan group of political activists contends that the maps draw by the legislature are unconstitutional, a similar ...

