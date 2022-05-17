Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Advocate's View: Living with the Construction Wage Theft Law

Advocate’s View: Living with the Construction Wage Theft Law

By: Special to The Daily Record ANTHONY J. ADAMS JR. May 17, 2022 0

It’s now the law in New York. Construction contractors may be sued, for up to three years, for the unpaid wages and benefits of their subcontractors’ employees, including liquidated damages and attorney fees. That includes subcontractors of any tier, and the potential liability extends to misclassified “independent contractors” as well. The Construction Wage Theft Law, new ...

