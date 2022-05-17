Fourth Department – Sex Offender Registration Act: People v. Johnson

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff May 17, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department  Sex Offender Registration Act Sexual contact over clothing People v. Johnson KA 19-02144 Appealed from Ontario County Court Background: The defendant appealed from an order determining that he is a level two risk pursuant to the Sex Offender Registration Act. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that the grant of ...

