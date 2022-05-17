Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded May. 10, 2022

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded May. 10, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff May 17, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded May 10, 2022             70  14420 CRIST, JEFFREY A to CRIST LLC Property Address: 201 SOUTH AVENUE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12660 Page: 0457 Tax Account: 069.17-1-17 Full Sale Price: $0.00 LAFFERTY, WILLIAM III to SUDORE, MOLLY S et ano Property Address: 565 SWAMP ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12660 Page: ...

