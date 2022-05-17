Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Apr. 28, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff May 17, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded April 28, 2022 SATISFACTION OF JUDGMENT CROMARTIE, SHANA E Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION Attorney: STEPHEN EINSTEIN & ASSOCIATES PC Amount: DAMICO, AMY Favor: CAVALRY SPV I, LLC AS ASSIGNEE OF CITIBANK, N.A. Amount: DETOMASO, VINCENT Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC Amount: DEUTSCH, JENNIFER E Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: HARRIS BEACH PLLC Amount: DIDOMENICO, TARA Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC Amount: DWYER, KIMBERLY Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK ...

