Second Circuit – Immigration: Ferreiras v. Garland

By: Daily Record Staff May 17, 2022 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Immigration Removal – Crime involving moral turpitude – Petit larceny Ferreiras v. Garland 19-4111 Judges Calabresi and Sullivan Background: The petitioner sought review of a final order of removal from the Board of Immigration Appeals. The BIA found the petitioner removable as a non-citizen convicted of two or more crimes involving moral ...

