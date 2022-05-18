Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Ineffective assistance of counsel: People v. Styles

May 18, 2022

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Ineffective assistance of counsel Lack of communication – Mental health issues People v. Styles KA 19-01736 Appealed from Livingston County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of attempted promoting prison contraband. He argues that his defense counsel was ineffective for failing to communicate with him and for failing to ...

