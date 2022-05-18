Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Happy is an Asian elephant. But is she also a person?

Happy is an Asian elephant. But is she also a person?

By: The Associated Press MICHAEL HILL May 18, 2022 0

She has four limbs, expressive eyes and likes to stroll through greenery in New York City. Happy, by species, is an Asian elephant. But is she also a person? That's the question before New York's highest court Wednesday in a closely watched case over whether a basic human right can be extended to an animal. Her advocates ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo