Monroe County, NY deeds recorded May. 11, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff May 18, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded May 11, 2022            55  14445 HAMILTON, MARILYN Q et ano to HAMILTON, MARILYN Q et al Property Address: 23 RIDGEVIEW DRIVE, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Liber: 12661 Page: 0200 Tax Account: 152.09-3-7.1 Full Sale Price: $1.00 MCDONNELL, STEPHANIE J et al to CLEMENT, CHANTEAL A Property Address: 505 SOUTH ...

