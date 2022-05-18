Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded May 2, 2022

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff May 18, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded May 2, 2022 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT RITE CHILD CARE AT HOME 34 BLAKESLEE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609 - - HARRIS, ELLIS 34 BLAKESLEE STREET, GREECE NY 14609 - - DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE VANESSAS CREATIONS 59 OSAGE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14622 - - BEATO-ENRIQUEZ, VANESSA 59 OSAGE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14622 ...

