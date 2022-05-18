Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Evidentiary issues: United States v. Zhong

Second Circuit – Evidentiary issues: United States v. Zhong

By: Daily Record Staff May 18, 2022 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Evidentiary issues Testimony on uncharged conduct – Expert testimony United States v. Zhong 19-4110 Judges Sack, Wesley, and Menashi Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of forced-labor conspiracy, forced labor, and concealing passports and immigration documents in connection with forced labor, as well as alien smuggling conspiracy, and visa fraud conspiracy. ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo