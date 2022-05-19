Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Burglary conviction reversed

Burglary conviction reversed

'Against the weight of the evidence'

By: Bennett Loudon May 19, 2022 0

A state appeals court has reversed a burglary conviction and dismissed the indictment because the case may not have been proven beyond a reasonable doubt. Defendant Gary D. Burney was convicted in Genesee County Court before Judge Charles N. Zambito in January 2019 of second-degree burglary. The Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, Fourth Department, decided three ...

