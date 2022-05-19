Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Indictment: People v. Taylor

May 19, 2022

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Indictment Amending to conform to proof People v. Taylor KA 17-01864 Appealed from Onondaga County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of murder and robbery. He argues, inter alia, that the court erred in granting the people’s motion to amend the indictment to conform to the proof. Ruling: The Appellate ...

