Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded May. 12, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff May 19, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded May 12, 2022               96 NOT PROVIDED BAEZ, LISETTE Property Address: 163 MEADOW CIRCLE, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: IRONDEQUOIT TOWN OF Amount: $4,500.00 PARISI, GINA M Property Address: 205 HARTSDALE ROAD, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: IRONDEQUOIT TOWN OF Amount: $4,900.00 PETRUCCELLI, LYNN & TOBIN, LYNN MARIE Property Address: 83 BEACON HILLS DRIVE NORTH, PENFIELD ...

