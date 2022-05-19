Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Second Circuit – First Step Act: United States v. Clenista

May 19, 2022

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit First Step Act Compassionate release – Mandatory minimum United States v. Clenista 21-273-cr Judges Cabranes, Lynch, and Chin Background: The defendant appealed from the denial of his motion for a sentence reduction under the First Step Act. The defendant argues that the court failed to consider Section 3553(a) sentencing factors as they ...

