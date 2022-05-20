Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Arbitration: Matter of town of Amherst and CSEA Local 1000 AFSCME

May 20, 2022

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Arbitration Party to arbitration – Timeliness of grievance – Issue of arbitrator Matter of town of Amherst and CSEA Local 1000 AFSCME CA 20-01495 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The respondent-petitioner was employed by the petitioner but was terminated pursuant to a collective bargaining agreement. The respondent-petitioner CSEA filed ...

