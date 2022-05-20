Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded May. 13, 2022

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded May. 13, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff May 20, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded May 13, 2022           67  NOT PROVIDED ORTIZ PALERMO, ANGELEE to SICILIANO, SALVATORE C Property Address: 96 RESOLUTE STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12662 Page: 0470 Tax Account: 091.47-1-56 Full Sale Price: $165,000.00 14420 IGNASZAK, NICOLE C to GUNDERSON, CARMEN et ano Property Address: 53  HILL ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12662 Page: 0508 Tax ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo