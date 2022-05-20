Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded May 3-4, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff May 20, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded May 3, 2022 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE FASHIONS & DECOR DESIGNS BY O MILLER 28 RIALTO STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 - - MILLER SMITH, ORA L 28 RIALTO STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 - - MOLOSAG REALITY 255 WATSON ROAD, FAIRPORT NY 14450 - - MOLOSAG, ANTHONY 255 WATSON ROAD, FAIRPORT NY 14450 - ...

