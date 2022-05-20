Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded May 2-3, 2022

May 20, 2022

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded May 2, 2022 JUDGMENT SATISFIED PHUNG, BRUCE S Favor: MIDLAND CREDIT MANAGEMENT INC ROSE, VERMESHA Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION STOLZ, CHRISTINA A Favor: NU ISLAND PARTNERS LLC WEATHERS, SHEILA Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION WRIGHT, JACQUESE Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION SATISFACTION OF JUDGMENT ANDERSON, RENEE A et ano Favor: UNIFUND CCR LLC Attorney: MULLOOLY JEFFREY ROONEY & FLYNN LLP Amount: BLACK, SHELIA et ano Favor: ...

