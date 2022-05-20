Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded May 4, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff May 20, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded May 4, 2022 FEDERAL TAX LIEN CRISTO, JAMES R Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $15,793.66 FOREVER FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $21,536.26 LIEN RELEASE AUGELLO, JASON F Favor: USA/IRS 21 IMPALA DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14609 CHERRY, STEVEN M Favor: USA/IRS 509 S LANG AVENUE, PITTSBURGH PA 15208 HOBBS, WILLIE W Favor: USA/IRS 194 COUNTRYSHIRE DRIVE, GREECE NY 14626 JURS, JUSTIN M Favor: USA/IRS 41 THOMAS GROVE, ...

