Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded May. 13, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff May 20, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded May 13, 2022           112 NOT PROVIDED FLANSBURG, JEREMY J Property Address: 574 MAIDEN LANE, GREECE NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $92,000.00 14420 BASISTY, ANDRIY Property Address: 6655 EAST CANAL ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $464,000.00 BRADSHAW, CRAIG L JR & BRADSHAW, KIMBERLEY A Property Address: ...

