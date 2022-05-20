Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded May 3-4, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff May 20, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded May 3, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY DIMARCO, DAVID P Appoints: DIMARCO, ANTHONY J DIMARCO, DONNA M Appoints: DIMARCO, ANTHONY J DONAHUE, BETTY A Appoints: DONAHUE, HARRY G NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC Appoints: PHH MORTGAGE CORP OLUFSEN, RALPH H Appoints: OLUFSEN, LAURA A SHUST, RICHARD Appoints: SHUST, GLORIA J Powers of Attorney Recorded May 4, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY CITIGROUP MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST Appoints: ...

