Phillips Lytle names Marks diversity partner

By: Bennett Loudon May 20, 2022 0

Attorney Kelly E. Marks has been named diversity partner at Phillips Lytle LLP. In the newly created position, Marks will focus on the development, coordination and implementation of the firm’s strategic diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives for the firm and in the broader legal community.

