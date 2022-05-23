Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Attorney General announces settlement with debt collectors

Attorney General announces settlement with debt collectors

Owners must pay $4 million

By: Bennett Loudon May 23, 2022 0

The New York Attorney General’s office and the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) today shut down a predatory debt collection operation that used deceptive and abusive tactics to illegally collect millions of dollars from hundreds of thousands of consumers. The debt collection operation comprised of several companies falsely threatened consumers with harsh consequences if they did not ...

