Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Civil Litigation / Civil Litigation: The Ever-So-Handy Handbook

Civil Litigation: The Ever-So-Handy Handbook

By: Special to The Daily Record Stephanie B. Hoffmann May 23, 2022 0

By law, employers are required to provide employees with an ever-increasing amount of information, policies, notices, and acknowledgments throughout their employment. In New York these include but are not limited to a sexual harassment prevention policy, pay notices, airborne infectious disease exposure prevention plans, leave eligibility notices, and various other policies. In some instances, the law ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo