Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded May 5-6, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff May 23, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded May 5, 2022 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT VASHAWNS JAZZ LOUNGE 180 DELAMAINE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14621 - - FRANCIS, DAVINA V 180 DELAMAINE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14621 - - DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE CATERING BY TOUFIK SARKIS 401 CHILI AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14611 SARKIS, TOUFIK T 245 LETTINGTON DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14624 DOING BUSINESS AS ...

