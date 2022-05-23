Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded May 4-5-6, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff May 23, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded May 4, 2022 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT ALICEA, MERVA L et ano 227 WEXFORD PLACE APT C, WEBSTER NY 14580 Favor: FIVE STAR BANK Attorney: SHELLY L BALDWIN ESQ Amount: $15,393.00 BEDFORD, NICOLE A 16 MCNAIR DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14624 Favor: NEW CITY FUNDING CORP Attorney: MARK H STEIN ESQ Amount: $5,459.71 BIG IC LLC et ano 303 EAST 111TH ...

