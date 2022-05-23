Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded May. 16, 2022

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded May. 16, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff May 23, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded May 16, 2022          129 NOT PROVIDED DOUGLAS, OMAR R Property Address: 410 BLACK WALNUT DRIVE, GREECE NY Lender: GENESEE REGIONAL BANK Amount: $101,000.00 GEHAN, HEATHER J & GEHAN, MARK R Property Address: 26 SANDRINGHAM, PITTSFORD NY Lender: FIRST TECHNOLOGY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $250,000.00 J J & A DEVELOPMENT LLC Property Address: 2070 ...

