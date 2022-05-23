Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded May 5-6, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff May 23, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded May 5, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY RYAN, JAMES R JR Appoints: RYAN, MELISSA A SALEH, FAHED N Appoints: SALEH, YASSER N SALPHINE, CAROL ANN Appoints: CLENDENNING, KIMBERLY ANN SHAREEF, MANJU Appoints: GARVIN, JONATHAN VANDERSCHMIDT, SUSAN K Appoints: PARSONS, SARAH CV Powers of Attorney Recorded May 6, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY COENY, JUSTIN Appoints: GROSS, ELISHA KAY DAVIS, OWEN CHRISTOPHER Appoints: DAVIS, CHRISTOPHER ...

