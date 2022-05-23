Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Rochester police sued for false arrest

Plaintiff was arrested but never indicted

By: Bennett Loudon May 23, 2022 0

A Rochester woman has filed a federal lawsuit accusing Rochester police of false arrest and malicious prosecution. Plaintiff Cicely Hawkins was arrested May 5 and charged with hindering prosecution. She was held in the Monroe County Jail until May 12. The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office subsequently presented the case to a grand jury, which declined to ...

