Monroe County, NY deeds recorded May. 17, 2022

May 24, 2022

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded May 17, 2022          81  14420 BYRNE, SHANNON L et al to DELORENZO, SHANNON L Property Address: 440 SHUMWAY ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12663 Page: 0641 Tax Account: 084.03-1-12.21 Full Sale Price: $1.00 SMITH, JAY to WARTMAN, BONNIE S Property Address: 2851 COLBY STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12663 Page: 0498 Tax ...

