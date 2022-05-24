Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded May 9, 2022

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded May 9, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff May 24, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded May 9, 2022 LIEN RELEASE GASTON, RITA Favor: UNITED STATES 390 RIDGEWAY AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14615 MALDONANDO, ALFREDO Favor: UNITED STATES 145 FLORACK STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 SENESE, GIUSEPPE Favor: MONROE COUNTY SOCIAL SERVICES DISTRICT 50 FAIRGATE STREET, ROCHESTER NY WAL-MART REAL ESTATE BUSINESS TRUST Favor: CAPTIVE-AIRE SYSTEMS, INC 6265 BROCKPORT, SPENCERPORT NY 14559  

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo