Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded May. 17, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff May 24, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded May 17, 2022        98 NOT PROVIDED DAVIS PARK PROPERTIES, LLC Property Address: 277 CURLEW STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: RICE, DAVID J Amount: $48,000.00 FOSTER, KATINA M & SHERMAN, GREGORY W Property Address: Lender: LYONS NATIONAL BANK Amount: $49,400.00 GUY, GREGORY Property Address: 75 REDFERN DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: EQUITY TRUST CO CUSTODIAN FBO TERESA CAPUANO ...

