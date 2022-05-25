Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
After shootings, Hochul looks at raising age for guns in NY

After shootings, Hochul looks at raising age for guns in NY

By: The Associated Press May 25, 2022 0

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday she wants to raise to 21 the age to legally purchase the type of weapons used in the mass shootings in Buffalo and Texas, and possible other firearms as well. "I don't want 18-year-olds to have guns, at least not in the state of New York," Hochul said at ...

