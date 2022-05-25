Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Court of Appeals orders new trial in murder case

Court of Appeals orders new trial in murder case

'Effectively tied defendant’s hands'

By: Bennett Loudon May 25, 2022 0

The New York State Court of Appeals has ordered a new trial for a man convicted of murder. Defendant Dashawn Deverow, 31, was convicted of second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon for fatally shooting a 17year-old victim in Queens in December 2012. He was sentenced to 17 years to life in prison. The trial judge ...

