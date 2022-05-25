Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Insurance and Injury Corner: What can an insurer deduct as an offset for other recovery?

Insurance and Injury Corner: What can an insurer deduct as an offset for other recovery?

By: Special to The Daily Record Jared K. Cook May 25, 2022 0

In states that do not have a no-fault system like New York does, if you are injured in a car accident and the other driver is at fault, the other driver’s insurance pays your damages. But what happens if the other driver doesn’t have insurance, or what if your damages exceed the other driver’s policy ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo