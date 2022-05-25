Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Poll: High court approval drops after abortion opinion leak

By: The Associated Press MARK SHERMAN May 25, 2022 0

Public approval of the Supreme Court has fallen following the leak of a draft opinion that would overturn the Roe v. Wade decision guaranteeing abortion rights nationwide, according to a poll. Disapproval of the nation's highest court was especially pronounced among the roughly two-thirds of U.S. adults who oppose overturning Roe, while support for the court ...

