Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Malicious prosecution: Anilao v. Spota

Second Circuit – Malicious prosecution: Anilao v. Spota

By: Daily Record Staff May 25, 2022 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Malicious prosecution Fabrication of evidence – Grand jury Anilao v. Spota 19-3449-cv Judges Sack, Chin, and Lohier Background: Ten nurses and their former attorney filed claims under S 1983, including claims of false arrest and malicious prosecution. They alleged that the defendant prosecutors improperly prosecuted them for child endangerment, endangerment of a ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo