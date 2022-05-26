Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded May. 19, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff May 26, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds  Recorded May 19, 2022       71 NOT PROVIDED AHRENS, JANE A et ano to JANE A AHRENS REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST Property Address: 10 HARRISON TERRACE, IRONDEQUOIT NY Liber: 12664 Page: 0589 Tax Account: 047.74-1-8 Full Sale Price: $1.00 ROCHESTER ELITE HOUSING LLC to CASTELLION, DAVID et ano Property Address: 401 SAWYER STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: ...

