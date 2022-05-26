Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded May 10, 2022

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff May 26, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded May 10, 2022 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE WEBSTER PEDIATRIC DENTISTRY 39 WEST MAIN STREET, WEBSTER NY 14580 - - SALMINEN, WILLIAM F 744 MARINER CIRCLE, WEBSTER NY 14580 - - DOING BUSINESS AS FILED AMIGAS CONECTADAS 155 CANAL LANDING BOULEVARD APT 302, ROCHESTER NY 14626 TORRES, MARIBEL 155 CANAL LANDING BOULEVARD APT 302, ROCHESTER ...

